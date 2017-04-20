NEWS |

 
Police in Piraeus searching for armed bank robbers

TAGS: Crime

Police in Piraeus are seeking the four perpetrators behind an armed robbery at a bank on central Hatzikyriakou Street that took place at 2 p.m. Thursday, shortly before closing time. According to police sources, the robbers used welding torches to open the bank’s safety deposit boxes.

Five employees and three customers were at the branch at the time of the heist. It remained unclear why the bank’s alarm did not go off until just before 5 p.m.

