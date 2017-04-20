Provisional data from the General Secretariat for Social Security show that February’s payments to the Single Social Security Entity (EFKA) came to 165-170 million euros by the April 11 deadline, against a target of 252 million.

The second extension to the deadline for January’s payments by freelancers, self-employed professionals and farmers expired on March 31, with takings at 160 million euros.

In total, the first couple of months brought in between 320-330 million euros, against a target for 504 million. However, Labor Ministry officials are optimistic that March payments will help hit the Q1 target.