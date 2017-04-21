Our debt to the victims

Four members of our armed forces lost their lives in a tragic helicopter accident during a routine patrol flight in Central Greece earlier this week, and the Greek state has an enormous debt to their families.

The state has a duty to take care of these families and to ease their suffering, even in ways that go beyond the limitations that have been imposed by the economic crisis.

There are thousands of people in our country today who go to work each day and who perform their duty for very little pay and in particularly adverse conditions in jobs that are absolutely critical to our nation’s defence, to our society and to our very lives.

When anyone among them loses his or her life in the line of duty, it is the responsibility of all of us, especially the competent authorities, to stand by their families in a way that matters.

This is the least we should expect from ourselves when people give their lives for the country.