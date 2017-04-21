NEWS |

 
Athens condemns Paris terror attack

TAGS: Terrorism, Diplomacy

Greece’s Foreign Ministry has condemned Thursday’s terror attack in Paris, expressing solidarity with the French people.

“We strongly condemn terrorism and stand at the side of the French people. Democracy cannot be intimidated,” the ministry said in a message posted on Twitter on Friday.

The Islamic State group quickly claimed responsibility for the attack that killed one police officer and injured two others on the Champs Elysees shopping street in central Paris late Thursday.

