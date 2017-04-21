Tsochatzopoulos back in jail after failing to secure bail

Former defense minister Akis Tsochatzopoulos, who was earlier this month released from an Athens prison because of his frail health, will have to return to jail after failing to secure 200,000 euros in bail.



The 77-year-old was given a 20-year prison term for money laundering in 2013.



He had until Friday been in the capital’s Ippokrateio Hospital since undergoing triple bypass surgery last month.