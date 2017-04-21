Power of Play | Santorini | To May 28

“Play: From Antiquity to the Present” at the Santorini Arts Factory brings together exhibits from the collection of Emmanouil Lignos, founder of the island's Folklore Museum. The aim of the exhibition is to showcase the esthetic standards, social stereotypes and moral values that dictated the construction and choice of toys in different eras. The show runs through May 28, Tuesday-Sunday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.



Santorini Arts Factory, Vlychada Beach, www.santoriniartsfactory.gr