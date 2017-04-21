Friends of Amari | Rethymno | April 24 – May 12

Friends of Amari and the Center for Biographical Storytelling are offering a three-week training course based in Amari in Rathymno, Crete, starting on Monday, April 24, with Sue Hollingsworth and Stella Kassimati. Students from Greece, the UK, Australia, South Africa, USA, Holland, Turkey and Ireland will be taking part. On three Friday evenings there will be a performance of true life tales, in English, at the Center of Cretan Folk Art (15-17 Kritovoulidou, behind the Town Hall in Rethymno). Anyone over the age of 14 is warmly invited to attend. Entrance is free but donations are always welcome. Refreshments will be served during the interval. On April 28, at 8.30 p.m., Hollingsworth and Kassimati present “Family Matters,” with stories of their English and Cretan families. On May 5, at 8.30 p.m., Glenys Newton will regale us “And the Gods Laughed!” tales of what happens when you try to make plans, and on May 12, at 7.30 p.m., “This Being Human” comprises true life stories from the graduating students of the Personal Storytelling Intensive course. For more information, visit www.friends-of-amari.org.