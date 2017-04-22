Pontic Burial | Thessaloniki | April 23

A traditional burial custom practiced by the Greeks of the Black Sea (Pontus) will take place in the Thessaloniki neighborhood of Kalamaria on Sunday, April 23, or Saint Thomas Sunday for the Greek Orthodox, at 11 a.m. The ritual will be performed by members of the Brotherhood of Kromneon cultural association at the municipal cemetery of Kalamaria, and centers around the call for souls, accompanied by traditional music and food.



Municipal Cemetery of Kalamaria, Constantinou Karamanli & Vryoulon, tel 2313.314.124