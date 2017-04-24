Laughter Without Borders | Athens | April 24

“Laugher Without Borders” is a documentary filmed in the refugee camps around the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki in the summer of 2016 and will be screened at the Hellenic American Union on Monday, April 24, at 7 p.m. Directed by Andrew Horton, it is dedicated to the work of Clowns Without Borders, a Swedish nonprofit organization that sends clowns around the world to entertain children living in stressful environments. Horton and Swedish clown Jonas Sjogren will be at the HAU for a post-screening discussion with the audience. Admission is free of charge.



HAU, 22 Massalias, Kolonaki

tel 210.368.0052, www.hau.gr