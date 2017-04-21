Actor Stathis Psaltis, 66, dies
Online
Stathis Psaltis, an iconic actor and entertainer who rose to stardom in 1980s, died Friday in the Aghios Savas hospital in Athens. He was 66.
Stathis Psaltis, an iconic actor and entertainer who rose to stardom in 1980s, died Friday in the Aghios Savas hospital in Athens. He was 66.
Psaltis was hospitalized on March 14 suffering from lung cancer. His comedic roles in Greek movies made him a household name, while he also played in countless theater plays and revues.