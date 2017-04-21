Military helicopter crash survivor recovering

A 26-year-old army officer who emerged from Wednesday’s military helicopter crash that killed four people was in stable condition Friday, doctors said.



Sergeant Major Vassiliki Plexida sustained multiple fractures and head injuries from the crash near the village of Sarantaporo in Elassona, central Greece, that killed Major-General Yiannis Tzanidakis, Colonel Thomas Adamou, Major Dimosthenis Goulas and First Lieutenant Constantinos Hatzis.



The 26-year-old remains in the intensive care unit of a military hospital in Thessaloniki.