Taxi theft ring busted

Police have unraveled a gang that robbed cab drivers and pedestrians in the area of Aghias Sotiras in Acharnes, northwest Athens, and arrested three people.



According to the case filed formed against them, the suspects – aged 17, 18 and 35 – and other gang members would board taxis and direct them to a local Roma camp where they would hold up the driver with guns and knives. They also allegedly mugged several pedestrians near the camp.



The gang has been linked to 49 incidents. Police are also searching for another nine accomplices.