Ancient civilizations to come together in Athens

As Athens prepares to host Monday’s “Ancient Civilizations Forum,” Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias said on Friday it will bring together ministers of states representing historically great cultures which still remain influential today.

The forum at Zappeio Hall, which is being co-organized by Kotzias and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, will be represented by India, Iran, Iraq, Egypt, Italy, Mexico, Peru and Bolivia.

The proceedings will be opened by President Prokopis Pavlopoulos, while Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is also slated to address the forum.