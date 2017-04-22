Prosecutor orders probe into Exarchia ‘political kiosk’

An Athens prosecutor has ordered an investigation into the presence of a cargo container in the capital’s central Exarchia Square, which members of anarchist groups set up earlier this month and have dubbed a “political kiosk.”

According to Eleftheros Typos, the responsibility for the investigation has been passed on to the Security Police, which has been asked to determine whether the container’s presence in the square constitutes an illegal occupation of public property or violates zoning regulations.

Police, municipal authorities and town planning officials have been arguing about who should intervene to remove the container from Exarchia, a traditional stronghold for anarchists.

The initiative aims to inform people about “mafias, state repression and social cannibalism,” and create a “militant” political culture, according to a group of anarchist organizations behind it.