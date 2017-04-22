Olympic gold medallist Lefteris Petrounias has just made it three in a row in the European Championships.

The Greek gymnast triumphed in the rings at Cluj in Romania on Saturday having also won in Montpellier in 2015 and in Bern in 2016.

The athlete of the Irini Peristeriou club scored 15,433 points executing perfectly a routine with a 6.30 difficulty value.

The 27-year-old has therefore become only the second gymnast ever to win three European championships in a row in the rings.