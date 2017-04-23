The day after populism

The final outcome of the French presidential elections will determine the future of Europe.

The winds of populism and nationalism don’t appear to be calming down and have compromised the European project, so it will be instrumental for the next leader of France to be someone who is pro-Europe and brings an agenda of reform.

Such an outcome would strengthen the embankments against the troubling events that are marking our times.

Greece was the first country to enter the crisis and the first to experience what it’s like to be governed by populists. Given this experience, therefore, we have reason to hope that this too shall pass and we will be ready to welcome a post-populist government – this is something we desperately need in order to release our significant potential as a nation.