MONDAY

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will publish its February data on the capacity of the Greek merchant fleet.

The Ancient Civilizations Forum will be held at Zappeio Hall in central Athens, attended by the foreign ministers of Greece, China, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Italy, Bolivia, India, Mexico and Peru.

Athens-listed Loulis Mills releases its 2016 financial results.

Listed firm Mermeren holds an extraordinary general meeting.

TUESDAY

Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias meets with Egyptian counterpart Sameh Hassan Shoukry.

An informative event on enhancing exports in the Greek economy will take place at the Yiannos Kranidiotis Hall of the Foreign Ministry, featuring a speech by Alternate Minister Giorgos Katrougalos.

The fifth discussion in the “The Spirit of Entrepreneurship” spirit, focusing on “Starting Up a Family Business,” takes place at Innovathens, 100 Pireos, Athens, at 4.30 p.m. (Info: www.innovathens.gr)

The Store Conference: Physical Evolution is held at the Maroussi Plaza Amphitheater, 3A Frangoklissias, Maroussi, Athens. (Info: 210.661.7777, vkafiris@boussias.com)

Tourism Generis organizes a seminar on Chinese tourism at the Corfu Holiday Palace, 2 Nafsikas, Kanoni, on Corfu island. Runs 5.30-8.30 p.m. (Info: www.tourism-generis.com)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will release its March data on new house construction material prices.

European Reliance will issue its financial results for 2016.

WEDNESDAY

The Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE) presents its first “The Greek Economy” report for 2017.

Sargia Partners organizes its sixth Leadership Seminar with Gerd Leonhard as the keynote speaker. At Polychoros Lolou, Aghios Georgios, Paeania, east Attica. (Info: www.leadershipseminars.gr)

Kri Kri publishes its 2016 financial results.

THURSDAY

Athens University of Economics and Business’s Energy Conference is held at the Royal Olympic Hotel, 28 Athanasiou Diakou, Athens. (Info: www.imbaenergyclub.gr)

The seventh Wealth Management Forum takes place at the Royal Olympic Hotel, 28 Athanasiou Diakou, Athens, from 10 a.m. In English and Greek. (Info: 210.684.6329, www.wealth-management.gr)

The Social Media Conference ’17 takes place at the Dais Conference Center, 151 Mesogeion, Maroussi, Athens. (Info: 210.661.7777, dtsakalos@boussias.com)

Listed companies Attica Bank, Mevaco, Alpha Grissin and Nafpaktos textiles issue their 2016 financial results.

Professor Dame Helen Wallace, fellow of the British Academy and member of ELIAMEP’s international advisory board, delivers the Annual Review Lecture of the Journal of Common Market Studies, titled “In the Name of Europe,” at the University of Athens at 6.30 p.m. (Info: www.eliamep.gr)

Freskon, the international trade event on fruit and vegetables, opens at the Thessaloniki International Exhibition Center. To Saturday. (Info: freskon.helexpo.gr)

OPAP gaming company will hold its annual general meeting.

Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) releases its February statistics on road accidents.

FRIDAY

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will publish its February figures on retail commerce turnover and its March statistics on industrial import prices.

Listed firms Intertech, Vogiatzoglou Systems, Euroconsultants, Newsphone Hellas and ELTRAK will be publishing their financial figures for last year.

SATURDAY

New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis is scheduled to travel to Brussels to participate in an extraordinary meeting of the European People’s Party that will address Britain’s departure from the European Union.