Clashes between migrants leave one injured in central Athens
One migrant was injured near Victoria Square in central Athens late Sunday following violent clashes between different ethnic groups, according to reports.
A local cafe was damaged during the unrest, reports said.
Police briefly detained 12 suspects over the incident, reports said.
No more details were available.