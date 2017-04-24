NEWS |

 
NEWS

Clashes between migrants leave one injured in central Athens

TAGS: Migration, Crime

One migrant was injured near Victoria Square in central Athens late Sunday following violent clashes between different ethnic groups, according to reports.

A local cafe was damaged during the unrest, reports said.

Police briefly detained 12 suspects over the incident, reports said.

No more details were available.

