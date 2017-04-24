Greek President reacts to Macron victory against 'remnants of Nazism'

Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos reacted to the first round victory of Emmanuel Macron in the French presidential election hailing it as a victory of Europe against the “remnants of Nazism.”



Independent centrist Macron topped Sunday’s ballot, slightly ahead of far-right nationalist Marine Le Pen. A run-off vote will be held on May 7.



“We, the European peoples, are determined to stop those remnants of Nazism who are eyeing to dismantle Europe,” Pavlopoulos said during an event in Athens on Monday.