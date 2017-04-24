SYRIZA signals Macron support in run-off vote

Greece’s ruling SYRIZA party said that it would follow the example of the French Communist Party and back independent centrist Emmanuel Macron in the second round of France’s presidential election against far-right nationalist candidate Marine Le Pen.



“[It is a] stance of responsibility on behalf of the French Communist Party. Notwithstanding its huge differences with Macron, it is urging [its supporters] to vote against Le Pen,” SYRIZA’s press spokeswoman Rania Svigou said in a message on Twitter Monday.



Macron will face Le Pen in a run-off vote on May 7.



Left-winger Jean-Luc Melenchon on Sunday refused to back either candidate.