Tsipras congratulates Macron on first-round victory

Greece’s leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has telephoned Emmanuel Macron to congratulate him on his victory in the first round of France’s presidential election.



According to a government statement made available to the press Monday, Tsipras wished Macron luck in his “fight against the far right” in the run-off vote.



Macron, a pro-European centrist, is set to face anti-immigration leader Marine Le Pen in a final duel on May 7.



Tsipras added that a Macron presidency will extend “the close friendship and cooperation” between the two European nations.