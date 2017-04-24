NEWS |

 
Tsipras congratulates Macron on first-round victory

Greece’s leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has telephoned Emmanuel Macron to congratulate him on his victory in the first round of France’s presidential election.

According to a government statement made available to the press Monday, Tsipras wished Macron luck in his “fight against the far right” in the run-off vote.

Macron, a pro-European centrist, is set to face anti-immigration leader Marine Le Pen in a final duel on May 7.

Tsipras added that a Macron presidency will extend “the close friendship and cooperation” between the two European nations.

