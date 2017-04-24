Tsipras congratulates Macron on first-round victory
Online
Greece’s leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has telephoned Emmanuel Macron to congratulate him on his victory in the first round of France’s presidential election.
Greece’s leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has telephoned Emmanuel Macron to congratulate him on his victory in the first round of France’s presidential election.
According to a government statement made available to the press Monday, Tsipras wished Macron luck in his “fight against the far right” in the run-off vote.
Macron, a pro-European centrist, is set to face anti-immigration leader Marine Le Pen in a final duel on May 7.
Tsipras added that a Macron presidency will extend “the close friendship and cooperation” between the two European nations.