Spetsathlon | Spetses | May 5-7

Combine a high-energy sporting event with a weekend break at a lovely island in the Saronic Gulf, with the 2017 Spetsathlon, taking place this year from May 5-7. The event, which brings together hundreds of athletes from different disciplines and different parts of the world, is a running, swimming and cycling triathlon that stands out for its natural setting. Organizers help participants find accommodation on the popular holiday island and plan a fun vacation. For more details, tel 697.852.4433 or email info@runningreece.com.