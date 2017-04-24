WHAT’S ON |

 
WHAT'S ON

Spetsathlon | Spetses | May 5-7

TAGS: Special Event

Combine a high-energy sporting event with a weekend break at a lovely island in the Saronic Gulf, with the 2017 Spetsathlon, taking place this year from May 5-7. The event, which brings together hundreds of athletes from different disciplines and different parts of the world, is a running, swimming and cycling triathlon that stands out for its natural setting. Organizers help participants find accommodation on the popular holiday island and plan a fun vacation. For more details, tel 697.852.4433 or email info@runningreece.com.

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 