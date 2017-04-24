Macbeth | Athens | April 25, 27, 29 & May 3

Italy's Lorenzo Mariani directs the Greek National Opera in a production of Giuseppe Verdi's seminal “Macbeth” for the company's first appearance at its new home in the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC). Tassis Christoyannis performs the title role, with Petros Magoulas as Banco and Dimitria Theodosiou as Lady Macbeth. Performances start at 8 p.m. and are in Italian with Greek and English subtitles. Tickets range from 10-60 euros and can be purchased from the Olympia Theater box office (59-61 Academias) in downtown Athens or online at www.nationalopera.gr. There’s a free shuttle bus service that runs between the SNFCC and Syngrou-Fix metro station.



SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, www.snfcc.org/visitors-center