Turkish F-16s violate Greek airspace

TAGS: Defense

A pair of Turkish F-16 fighter jets flying in formation violated Greek national airspace three times on Monday in the northeastern, central and southeastern Aegean, military authorities said.

The jets, along with a Turkish CN-235 airplane, also entered the Athens Flight Information Region (FIR) four times.

It was the latest in a string of transgressions over recent months. All the planes were intercepted and chased away by Greek jets in line with international practices. 

