Nursing staff is overstretched, union warns

One in three full-time nursing positions at Greek state hospitals are vacant, leaving just one nurse to every 40 patients, according to the national federation of Greek hospital workers (POEDIN).

Cutbacks imposed as part of Greece’s commitments to the country’s creditors have left state hospitals dangerously understaffed, the union has said, remarking that if nurses currently at work took the time off their contracts allow them, the state health service would collapse.

Nursing staff are “exhausted,” according to POEDIN, due to the overtime they are obliged to work to make up for staff shortages.