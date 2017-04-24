ATHEX: French polls, surplus boost stocks on the Athens bourse

The results of the first round of the French presidential election led all eurozone exchanges to gains on Monday, and Athens’s was no exception. Hitting its third highest daily turnover in 2017, the Greek market moved closer to the 700-point mark, helped also by Eurostat’s confirmation of the 2016 primary surplus data, which bode well for the future.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 683.30 points, adding 1.75 percent to Friday’s 671.57 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index also expanded 1.75 percent, to 1,827.04 points.

Predictably, the banks’ index received a major boost of 4.27 percent, with National growing 5.62 percent, Piraeus 5.42 percent and Alpha 3.49 percent. Lamda Development shed 0.22 percent.

In total 71 stocks showed gains, 32 sustained losses and 17 stayed put.

Turnover amounted to 67.1 million euros, up from Friday’s 28.2 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange advanced 0.43 percent to 70.03 points.