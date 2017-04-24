The confiscation by tax authorities of the salaries, pensions, rental revenues savings, properties and other assets of people with debts to the state is continuing apace.

Data from the Independent Authority for Public Revenue show that in the first two months of the year forced measures were imposed on 33,933 taxpayers with debts of over 500 euros each.

However, fresh debts keep piling up due to overtaxation, and in February taxpayers were unable to cover tax obligations amounting to 1 billion euros, for a total of 2.6 billion of new debts to the state in the year to end-February.