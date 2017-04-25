Greek court rules against extradition of three Turkish soldiers
A Greek court ruled on Tuesday against the extradition of three of eight Turkish soldiers who fled to Greece last July following a failed coup attempt against the Ankara government.
Greece's top court blocked the extradition of all eight in January, angering Turkey which then issued a second extradition request.
Turkey alleges the men were involved in efforts to overthrow President Tayyip Erdogan and has demanded they be sent back. [Reuters]