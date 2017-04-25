NEWS |

 
NEWS

Greek court rules against extradition of three Turkish soldiers

TAGS: Justice, Diplomacy

A Greek court ruled on Tuesday against the extradition of three of eight Turkish soldiers who fled to Greece last July following a failed coup attempt against the Ankara government.

Greece's top court blocked the extradition of all eight in January, angering Turkey which then issued a second extradition request.

Turkey alleges the men were involved in efforts to overthrow President Tayyip Erdogan and has demanded they be sent back. [Reuters]

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 