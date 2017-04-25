PASOK to hold emergency congress in September

PASOK, Greece’s once-dominant socialist party, will hold an emergency congress in September, its leader Fofi Gennimata has said.



Gennimata announced the decision Tuesday during a meeting of PASOK deputies that also saw her effectively taking power away from the hands of party secretary Stefanos Xekalakis. His powers will be transferred to the coordinator of the upcoming congress.



The congress is expected to elect the members of PASOK’s main bodies, i.e. the central committee, the political council and party secretary.



It will also prepare the ground for the founding congress of a new left-of-center political party that is scheduled to take place in early 2018.