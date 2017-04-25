The Invisible Hands | Athens | April 27

Documenta 14 presents “The Invisible Hands,” a drama by Greek filmmaker Marina Gioti set in Egypt during the interlude between two crucial elections in the aftermath of the Arab Spring and exploring the subject of how crisis gives birth to art. The Thursday, April 27, screening at Trianon will include a live performance by maverick underground American/Lebanese musician and ethnomusicologist Alan Bishop. The screening, which will be attended by the filmmaker, is in English and Arabic with Greek and English subtitles, and starts at 9 p.m. Admission is free of charge.



Trianon, 21 Kodriktonos & Patission,

tel 210.824.5469, www.trianon.gr