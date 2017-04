Atelier School Choir of Zurich | Athens | April 27

The Atelier School Choir of Zurich will appear at St Paul’s Anglican Church in Athens on Thursday, April 27, at 8.30 p.m. The program will include “Ave Maria,” “Remember Not Lord Our Offenses” and “Funeral Music for Queen Mary.” Admission is free of charge.



St Paul’s Anglican Church Athens, 27 Filellinon & Amalias,

Syntagma tel 210.721.4906