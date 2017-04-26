Skalkottas Tribute | Athens | April 28-29

A two-day symposium paying tribute to the work of the Greek classical composer Nikos Skalkottas will take place at the Athens Concert Hall on Friday, April 28, and Saturday, April 29. The aim of the symposium – which features an interesting roster of speakers – is to shed light on the relationship between Skalkotta's compositions and traditional Greek demotic music, focusing particularly on his dances. The even will end with a concert at 8.30 p.m. on Saturday, featuring the string instruments used by the iconic 20th century classical music composer. Admission to the symposium and the concert are free.



Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias,

tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr