Athens hires a chief digital officer

Athens Mayor Giorgos Kaminis on Thursday announced the appointment of a chief digital officer, who will be responsible for upgrading the digital capacity of the city’s public services.



“Our aim is to better serve our citizens and the business world with results and transparency,” said Kaminis as he introduced Constantinos Hambidis as the man who would fill this new position.



The mayor also added that with this, Athens is a pioneer in recognizing the need for a city to have a digital strategy.



The chief digital officer will also work to upgrade the municipality’s computer systems and services as part of an agenda to transform Athens into a “Smart City.”