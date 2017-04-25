VTB in close cooperation with Aluminium of Greece

Atanas Djumaliev, the head of global commodities at VTB Capital – the investment banking arm of Russia’s second-biggest bank VTB – explained in an interview his firm’s cooperation with Greek industrial group Mytilineos’s Aluminium of Greece.

“We signed a trade contract with Aluminium of Greece at the end of last year and are currently intermediating for them when it comes to physical metal deliveries for German clients,” he said.

In aluminium, VTB also cooperates, among others, with Russia’s Rusal and Eurasian Group’s Aluminium of Kazakhstan.

[Reuters]