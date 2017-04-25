NEWS |

 
No trolleys in Athens Monday

Athens will be without trolley-buses on Monday on the occasion of Labor Day, as workers say they will walk off the job in protest at a new round of austerity.

In a statement issued Thursday, the workers’ union of the trolley-bus company (ILPAP) called on all its members to join protest marches around the capital.

