Another sad distinction

Greece has been bestowed with yet another depressing distinction, coming number one in all of Europe when it comes to deaths caused by single-vehicle collisions.

One of the things that stood out from the most recent findings regarding motor vehicle fatalities is the fact that Greece is also at the top of the list when it comes to deaths among motorcycle riders and young drivers between the ages of 18 and 24. These particular findings from the independent non-profit European Transport Safety Council, however, did not, unfortunately, come as a surprise.

We have known the sad truth for many years: that we are champions when it comes to traffic accidents and fatalities. Nevertheless, despite the statistics, the surveys, the warnings and our own personal experiences, we appear not to have learned any lessons.

On the other hand, we also have to admit that the Traffic Police is not doing much to educate the public or to stop the trend by cracking down on offenders.