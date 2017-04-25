The managers of the Greek stock market’s blue chip companies heading to the Greek Investment Forum in the US this summer will be doing so in the best climate – pressure-wise – since June 2012. They expect the second bailout review to have been sealed by June 21-22, when the event is due to take place in New York, so they will be able to focus on discussing the prospects of their enterprises without having to respond to questions about why Greece remains in recession.

The sixth edition of the event will follow a visit by a business delegation to Washington on June 18-20 that will give Greek firms the chance to participate in the 2017 SelectUSA Investment Summit and a series of meetings with institutions such as the US Chamber of Commerce and the US Council of Competitiveness.

A number of parallel targeted meetings with investment firms, US entrepreneurs, lobbies and others are also being planned in the context of the delegation’s visit to Washington.

Economy Minister Dimitris Papadimitriou and US Ambassador in Athens Geoffrey Pyatt have said they will participate in both the New York forum and the business visit to Washington.

