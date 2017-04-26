Heesen launches the world's first FDHF with hybrid propulsion

The Owner of YN 17850 (aka Project Nova) christened his new yacht HOME during a ceremony at the facility in Oss.

M/Y HOME is the world’s first Fast Displacement equipped with hybrid propulsion. She is not only an ultra-efficient, low fuel-burning yacht, but also one of the quietest on the oceans, offering the ultimate luxury: Silent cruise. Thanks to two water cooled DC electric shaft motors, each 127 kW, she will cruise at 9 knots using the generators alone, allowing the crew to leave the harbor without waking the Owner and his guests!

There are two sources of power for propulsion: diesel mechanical and diesel electrical. Either source can be used independently or simultaneously, providing less noise and vibration, more flexible power management, and increased efficiency.



With a transatlantic range of 3,750nm at a cruising speed of 12 knots, M/Y HOME’s top speed is 16.3 knots, which is particularly outstanding given that it is achieved with just two MTU 12V, 600 kW each – relatively small engines for a yacht of her size. This proves, once again, the remarkable efficiency of the Fast Displacement Hull Form devised by Van Oossanen and implemented by Heesen’s in-house naval architects.

M/Y HOME is a 50m aluminium motoryacht below the 500GT threshold with a radical exterior design by Omega Architects. Thanks to her shallow draft of 2.15 metres, Home is the ideal yacht for swanning around in the clear waters of the Bahamas. Her contemporary profile with vertical bow, striking superstructure, wide central staircase to access the spacious aft platform from the main deck and profuse use of glass, are just some of the design features that make this yacht a cut above others in her class.

The Owner, a yacht enthusiast, appointed Cristiano Gatto Design to create an interior style that matches his lifestyle. The Italian designer and his team drew a sophisticated linear design based on a two-tone palette that gives a relaxed and bright feel throughout the whole interior. Fabrics, leathers, and lacquered surfaces are in polar white contrasting with the warmth of the wood. Deep red and burgundy loose furniture and accessories catch the eye and jazz up the almost minimalist design. Iconic pieces of loose furniture have been carefully selected to decorate the space: Paola Lenti outdoor furniture dominates on the decks and in the sky lounge, while a stunning contemporary stainless steel lounge chair by Franco Poli stands out in the main saloon. Dining tables and bars are custom designed by Cristiano Gatto and perfectly executed by the fine carpenters of Heesen Yachts Interiors.

The Owner’s apartment is located on the main deck forward and includes a private study, a large bathroom with shower stall and a full beam bed room with floor-to-ceiling glass windows that give a wonderful sense of en plein air. Guests are accommodated in five luxurious staterooms on the lower deck: two doubles, two twins and one full-beam VIP suite. The wellness area – with gymnasium and SPA – is located on the lower deck aft, adjacent to the engine room, and has convenient direct access to the main deck aft through an internal staircase.

One of the most outstanding areas on board Home is the sky lounge with floor-to-ceiling windows like a veranda overlooking the ocean. To enhance the outdoor-indoor connection Cristiano Gatto brought the exterior teak into the interior to create seamless flow between the upper lounge and the aft deck dining area. Following her launch, HOME will remain in the harbor in Oss to commence commissioning of her systems, and will then move to Rotterdam where she will undergo her sea trials and official tests before delivery to her owners in June.

M/Y HOME is the first of a new breed of Heesens: cleaner, quieter and more fuel-efficient superyachts.

[skipperondeck.gr]