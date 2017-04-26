Athens Video Dance Project | Athens | April 27-30
Online
The Athens Video Dance Project (AVDP) returns for a seventh year at the capital's School of Fine Arts, with participants from 35 countries presenting dance films and documentaries, as well as live performances, workshops, installations, photography exhibitions and much, much more, from April 27 to 30.
The Athens Video Dance Project (AVDP) returns for a seventh year at the capital's School of Fine Arts, with participants from 35 countries presenting dance films and documentaries, as well as live performances, workshops, installations, photography exhibitions and much, much more, from April 27 to 30.
Athens School of Fine Arts, 256 Pireos, Tavros,
www.athensvideodanceproject.gr