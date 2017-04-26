WHAT’S ON |

 
WHAT'S ON

The Allergies | Athens | April 27

TAGS: Music

Initiated in old-school hip-hop and rap, Bristol-based DJ act The Allergies have expanded the genres to more contemporary sounds with a vintage feel, creating a blend with funk, soul, disco and breakbeat elements. The British duo will be in Athens for one night only, at Gazarte, on Thursday, April 27, for a free show.

Gazarte, 32-34 Voutadon, Gazi,
tel 210.346.0347

