The Allergies | Athens | April 27

Initiated in old-school hip-hop and rap, Bristol-based DJ act The Allergies have expanded the genres to more contemporary sounds with a vintage feel, creating a blend with funk, soul, disco and breakbeat elements. The British duo will be in Athens for one night only, at Gazarte, on Thursday, April 27, for a free show.



Gazarte, 32-34 Voutadon, Gazi,

tel 210.346.0347