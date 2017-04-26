Blues, Latin & Swing | Thessaloniki | April 27

Thessaloniki celebrates International Jazz Day with a special spring evening concert at the Gallery Toss/La Doze in the city center on Thursday, April 27, starting at 6 p.m. The show stars Gregory Simadopoulos and “his voices” – keys, double bass and drums, as well as two young female vocalists – who will perform blues, swing and Latin tunes, under the auspices of the UNESCO Club of Greece. Admission costs 7 euros and tickets can be purchased at the door.



Gallery Toss/La Doze, 1 Valaoritou, tel 6972.018.490