Liebman/Swallow/Nussbaum | Athens | April 28 - May 1

Photo: Dave Liebman Archive

A trio of jazz masters who have been working together for over 10 years – Dave Liebman on saxophone, Steve Swallow on bass and Adam Nussbaum on drums – are coming to the Greek capital's Half Note Jazz Club, where they will be performing every night starting at 9.30 p.m. from Friday, April 28, through Monday, May 1. Ticket prices start at 15 euros.

Half Note Jazz Club, 17 Trivonianou, Mets,

tel 210.921.3310, www.halfnote.gr