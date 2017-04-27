Event to woo Lebanese tourists
Online
The event at the Movenpick Hotel & Resort is taking place under the auspices of the Greek Ministry of Tourism and is supported by the Greek Embassy in Beirut.
The 2nd Greek Tourism Workshop in Lebanon will take place in Beirut on May 10 with the participation of at least 132 Lebanese travel agencies.
The event at the Movenpick Hotel & Resort is taking place under the auspices of the Greek Ministry of Tourism and is supported by the Greek Embassy in Beirut.
The 1st Workshop took place last October.