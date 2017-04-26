Greece still ranks 2nd to last in press freedom among EU countries

Greece has placed 88th out of 180 countries in the World Press Freedom Index by Reporters Without Borders (RSF).



Despite rising one place compared to last year, media freedom in Greece remains problematic according to the organization, which cited last year’s controversial TV broadcasting license auction which was shot down as unconstitutional by the Greek Council of State.



The organization added that the government of Alexis Tsipras has failed to stamp out corruption and to provide an “adequate framework for the functioning of the country’s media.”



It also said a government attempt “to meddle in DOL, one of Greece’s most prominent newspaper groups, by appointing a former SYRIZA MP in charge for its rescue, adds to an already flawed media landscape.”