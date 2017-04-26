Arson attack victim to be compensated

Justice Minister Stavros Kontonis Wednesday expressed his intention to compensate an employee of Korydallos Prison’s psychiatric unit whose car was torched on Monday morning.



The car, which had been parked outside the employee’s home, was destroyed in the attack. “The fight for safety, humanity and transparency in prisons is an unshakable priority of the government which no amount of intimidation will overcome,” Kontonis said.



The minister also promised that action would be taken to protect prison guards and other staff.



It remained unclear why the unidentified worker was targeted.