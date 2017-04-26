Three arrested in Larissa over 40,000-euro illegal adoption

Three Bulgarian nationals were arrested in Larissa, central Greece, on Wednesday for selling a baby.



The 21-year-old mother of the child and her 52-year-old parents were in contact with two police officers who posed as a couple interested in purchasing the baby.



They had arranged to receive the infant a few days after it was born for a sum of 40,000 euros. After the meeting took place and the transaction was made, police officers moved in to make the arrests.



All three will be charged with violating adoption law.