Court rejects ex-minister’s bail request

An Athens court has rejected an appeal by former defense minister Akis Tsochatzopoulos for the reduction of a bail payment of 200,000 euros, a term of his early release.



The 77-year-old, who was handed a 20-year sentence for money laundering in 2013, was released from Korydallos Prison earlier this month due to frail health but had to return after failing to meet bail.



The court said the sum must be paid in full, either in cash, as a letter of guarantee from a bank or via a mortgaged property.



Tsochatzopoulos’s lawyers say he has raised only 50,000 euros as his pension has been revoked and accounts seized.