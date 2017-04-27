Keep calm and enlist support

Ankara appears to be taking Turkey’s provocative and revisionist position with regard to the Aegean to a whole new level – and Athens needs to be on its guard.

What is required now is caution, preparation and determination from Greece as the country faces this risk-laden state of affairs. The international circumstances are complicated and the uncertainties are formidable.

Turkey is in the midst of a deep structural crisis. Because it is in such a deep structural crisis, its actions will be unpredictable. Relations between the European Union and Ankara have been shaken and Greece will need the strategic support of its partners.