The Labor Ministry is contemplating the provision of incentives to employers with workers paid through invoices, as it realizes the clause of the 2016 law aimed at encouraging the declaration of such employees has failed to produce the desired result. In this context, Minister Effie Achtsioglou is seeking ways to finance a special program for subsidizing the contributions of employers.

Speaking on Sto Kokkino radio station, Achtsioglou admitted on Wednesday that “a worker who gets a salary but appears as an employee with a ‘blokaki’ [the invoice book for services rendered] is burdened by the social security contributions of a self-employed professional.”

She went on to reveal that the ministry is drafting a program for supporting and subsidizing the contributions of workers in salaried labor who are paid through blokakia. Kathimerini’s sources say that the objective is the creation of a special program to subsidize mainly the employers’ contributions, primarily for younger employees. Depending on the funds to be found, the program may be extended to older workers too.

This plan is not related to the so-called countermeasures the government is discussing with the country’s creditors, and the funds required for it are seen coming from European Commission resources.

