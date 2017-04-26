The spring sales window will open across Greece next Tuesday (with the exception of six prefectures) and close in most cases on Monday, May 15.

This is the first time the new law on midseason sales will be implemented, introducing two significant changes: The total length of the two sales periods in fall and spring is increased from 20 to 30 days, and each prefecture is allowed to decide the precise dates of those sales periods.

Attica will implement the general framework, with the sales taking place on May 2-15.

Stores will also be allowed to open on the first Sunday, May 7, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.